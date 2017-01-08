8 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:16 AM

Man kills housemate over debt

A 28-year -old man in Blantyre is in police custody for causing the death of his housemate over debt.

Limbe police deputy public relations officer Pedzesai Zembeneko identified the suspect as Assan Ali and the deceased as 23 year-old Tony Jiya.

According to Zembeneko, Ali and Jiya together with another man were living in the same house. Last week Ali and Jiya disagreed over money which Ali owed Jiya and a fight ensued.

During the fight, Ali beat up Jiya and left him lying unconscious on the veranda of the house.

Jiya was later taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital by the other housemate and he died on 4 January 2017 while receiving treatment. He was from Nsamala village in Balaka.

Assan Ali who hails from Mwamadi village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre will appear in court to answer the charge of murder.

In another development, police in Limbe have arrested 30 people during a sweeping exercise.

Speaking with Malawi24, assistant police spokesperson for Limbe Police Station said the operation was conducted during the night of 5 January.

“During that night, 30 suspects were arrested for various offences,” he explained.

Among other offences, the suspects were charged with operating businesses without a licence, theft by trick, robbery with violence and rogue and vagabond.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges against them.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to members of the public to report suspected criminals to their nearest police station.