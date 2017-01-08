8 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:56 AM

Devotion: Sow seeds for new year

Galatians 6:7 ” Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man sows, that shall he also reap.”

The same seed you plant you reap. The quality of the harvest is also determined in part by the quality of seeds sown. If you want a quality harvest, plant quality seeds. In the coming year, you should have lots of good expectations. However don’t expect to reap when you have not sown anything. If you find someone reaping where they haven’t sown, you take them to the authorities to be disciplined because you know that they are stealing.Any person should only reap when they have sown.

Here are some of vital seeds to be sown for your harvest.

WORDS (Mark4:14). Every word you speak is a seed. You are going to reap in future. Speak good to reap the same. Let the weak say I am strong. Joel 3:10. Learn to say only positives and dont allow any negative words come out of your mouth.

PRAYER. When you pray you sow a seed which you will reap later. Every prayer has fruits and there are many scriptures that show us the benefits of prayer. Jas 5:16 “Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”

WORK HARD. Always work hard at whatever you are doing. Col 3:17 “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.” Him who does work

should not eat(2 Thes 3:10).If you are a student, this would also read, he who doesnt work hard should not eat a distinction.

GIVING (Luke 6:38) is another seed. You will reap according to the measure of your giving. Don’t get tired in giving because you will reap in due season. Give your resources.

GOOD WORKS are also powerful seeds. Whatever good you do to others, you reap the same. In everything, treat others as you would want them to treat you, (Matt 7:12). Dont have any enemy in life. Let them call you an enemy but dont regard them as enemies.

SEED OF RIGHTEOUSNESS. Hos 10:12 “Sow righteousness for yourselves, reap unfailing love. ”

In short whatever you do or say is a seed and hence you need to treat it with care. Do or say only that which conforms to the Word of God.

Confession : I am sowing the right seeds for the right harvest in 2017. I refuse every seed which doesn’t conform to the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

