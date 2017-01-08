8 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:12 AM

Bounty promises for military teams after KB’s super league triumph

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has promised more rewards to it’s teams in the upcoming season if they do what Kamuzu Barracks have done by winning the just ended TNM Super League championship.

The Lilongwe based Soldiers made history by becoming the first MDF team to win the championship at the expense of Red Lions, Moyale Barracks and Mafco FC who have been in the top flight for more than decades.

And now, speaking after KB’ trophy parade in Lilongwe, Army Commander Griffin Supuni Phiri promised to reward teams if they emulate what KB did last season.

“We are promising more rewards to our teams next season if they emulate what Kamuzu Barracks did last season. We will keep on rewarding our athletes if they continue doing well in the upcoming seasons,” said Supuni Phiri.

According to reports, MDF will honor its athletes in all categories this month. Malawi24 can reveal that a gala has been organised by MDF where all best performers in all categories will be recognised.

This will be the first of it’s kind from the military department. KB won the league with 61 points, a point above Nyasa Big Bullets. They were very unfortunate not to win the inaugural FISD Challenge Cup last month when they lost to Be Forward Wanderers in the final at Civo Stadium.