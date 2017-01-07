7 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:27 AM

Robert Chiwamba is Malawi’s top poet for 2016

The country’s well known poet Robert Chiwamba has been named best poet for 2016 by Sapitwa Poetry.

Sapitwa Poetry which is a website that publishes poems gave Malawians through its Facebook page an opportunity to vote for their favourites in various categories in the poem industry.

People voted in the categories of poet of the year, poetry programme of the year, and English poet of the year.

In the category of poet of the year, Chiwamba was voted number one among all poets in the country.

Chiwamba’s poem titled Kukhala M‘Malawi Sizinthu was voted best poem of the just ended year.

Speaking to Malawi24 after the page revealed the results of the votes, Chiwamba thanked God for the success.

“I would like to thank God because he is the one who is guiding me this far. I owe to him since I am nothing without him,” Chiwamba said.

He then thanked Malawians, fellow poets, and media platforms for their support in the just ended year.

“I would like to thank the people, the media and fellow poets for the cooperation and unity we have had in the promotion of poetry in 2016. I hope this continues in 2017,” Chiwamba told Malawi24.

“People should expect some singles probably three this year. The title for my next album will also be revealed later in the year plus more performances and writers’ workshops,” he added.

In the category of poetry program of 2016, Malawians voted for Tsokwe la Pakamwa aired on Ufulu FM and in the category of English poet of the year Frank Atcheya Naligonje scooped more votes than all English poets in the country.

Sapitwapoetry.com website is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Malawian poetry.