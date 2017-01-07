7 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:47 AM

No rest for thieves: maize traders storm Admarc offices demanding K298m

It is now not raining but rather pouring for Admarc as local maize traders have opted to hold vigils at the corporation’s head offices in Blantyre to force the parastatal pay for the staple grains it bought locally.

According to the traders, Admarc owes them K298 million for the maize they supplied to the parastatal.

Speaking on the local press, one of traders Samuel Jere said Admarc has been delaying payment to the traders a development which he described as “worrisome”.

He disclosed that Admarc has failed to pay him K31 million for the maize he supplied in October last year.

“I have been coming here since last week so that I can get my payment but they kept on delaying. I am from Lilongwe others are from Mangochi and Kasungu and we wait to show to them that we really need our money,” said Jere.

The traders have since vowed not to leave the offices until they have a full payment from Admarc.

Admarc officials are yet to give a comment on the matter.

The development comes at a time when Admarc has been taken to task over transaction made during the procurement of maize from Zambia.