7 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:45 AM

Mutharika stands by his ‘anointed successor’ Chaponda

President Peter Mutharika has said that he will not take any action against minister of agriculture George Chaponda over the maize scam until the newly appointed commission of inquiry completes its findings.

Chaponda and CEO of Admarc Foster Mulumbe have been accused of using a company that acted as middleman when purchasing maize from Zambia in order to steal from Malawians

Speaking in Lilongwe during swearing in of Information Minister Nicholas Dausi, Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara and newly appointed commissioners for the Zambia maize probe, Mutharika said that he cannot act on allegations.

Mutharika appointed a Commission of Inquiry on Zambia Maize importation on 1st January 2017 and the Commissioners are: Retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa (Chairperson), Solicitor General Public Auditor Mr. Isaac Kayira, Dr Janet Banda and Mike Chinoko who is Secretary of the Commission.

The Commission is expected to report back by the 31st of January, 2017.

Also taking oath of office was newly appointed High Court Judge, Nyakwawa Usiwa.

President Mutharika called on all those who took oath to put the interest of Malawians first as they discharge their duties.