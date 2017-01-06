6 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:37 PM

Miracle Gabeya under going trials at Kaizer Chiefs

20 year old Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi national football team defender, Miracle Gabya is currently under-going trials at South Africa’ Absa Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs, Malawi24 can report.

According to the Amakhosi’ website, Gebeya alongside Gustavo Perez, Pedro Henrique and Ismael Olivier will spend the rest of the International Transfer period at the club as they will be attending the trials.

“Four players will be on trial during this period. Striker Gustavo Paez (26) from Italy and defender Pedro Henrique Dias DeAmorim (24) from Brazil. Defenders Miracle Gabeya (20) and Ismael Olivier Toure (19) are respectively from Malawi and Ivory Coast,” reads the statement on Chiefs’ official website.

This will be the third South African team interested in the former Under 20 defender who was a marvel to watch when he was playing for the senior team during Cosafa Castle Cup last year.

Bloemfontein Celtic and Mpumalanga Black Aces were all looking for the services of Gabeya who flourished with Malawi under the guidance of Ernest Mtawali.

If successful, he will join number of Malawian players playing for South African clubs.

However, he faces competition from Olivier and Dias DeAmorim for a place if he is to be considered by the Soweto giants.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has advised local clubs to seek guidelines in the current transfer period in order to avoid being fooled by foreign clubs.

The FA’ Transfer Systems Manager Casper Jangale advised teams to firstly consult the association in order to benefit from their players if they are sold abroad.

“For the past years, local clubs have been complaining to us that foreign clubs are always reluctant to pay them transfer fee for a player they have acquired from them so it’s always difficult to assist when the FA has no idea of what was happening between the two clubs.”

“We are advising our clubs to consult us first so that we can be moving towards the same direction as far as the transfer issues are concerned,” he explained. With the International Transfer Window