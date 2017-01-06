6 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:27 AM

Bingu National stadium vandalism irks some Malawians

Malawians have expressed anger after football fans vandalized some parts of the Bingu National stadium during the Luso TV Bus Ipite football fiesta.

Fans who went to watch the match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers which was also the first ever game at the Bingu stadium broke taps and stole toilet mirrors.

Commenting on news about the vandalism, many Malawians derided the football fans.

“Most of the times, when you are poor you live in poverty, you don’t like good things because you become an enemy of development. We Malawians we are enemies of development because of our poverty that is why we have vandalized the stadium,” Future Mdeza said.

“Poverty drives people crazy and a lot of Malawians are poor in mind that is why they are vandalizing their own stadium,” Cecilia Mco chipped in.

While Binny Likomwa said: “Too bad, that is why Malawi shall remain poor because its citizens are so pathetic, you cannot understand why people cannot take responsibility to protect our own hard earned resources.

“It is for the first time we are having such a stadium and we expected every Malawian to feel proud and hence protecting the stadium.”

Many commenters also advised government to tighten up security when the stadium is hosting matches so that it should be maintained.

The 40,000 capacity stadium was built using K26.6 billion kwacha from the Chinese government and it was handed over to the Malawi government last year.