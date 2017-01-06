6 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:19 AM

Beer kills man in Blantyre

A 28 year-old man has died at Manase township in the commercial city of Blantyre after drinking beer without taking a meal, Malawi24 can report.

The deceased, Petro Mapanga, was drinking local beer on Wednesday but he later went missing.

Confirming to Malawi24, Blantyre Police assistant spokesperson Sergeant Andrew Mayawo said the man was later found under a tree lying on the ground.

“His brother came to report that the man was missing but later some people found him under a tree lying on the ground and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced died,” said Mayawo.

He added that Police suspect that the man has died due to too much alcohol consumption without eating as postmortem from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) is yet to establish the cause of death.

Mayawo has since advised residents in the city to resist from drinking beer before taking a meal.

Mapanga was from Kadzuwa village, Traditional Authority (TA) Bvumbwe in Blantyre.