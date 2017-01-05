5 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:23 AM

Plane crash-lands in Nkhotakota district

A South African pilot and two Australian passengers escaped unhurt after their small plane was forced to crash-land due to power failure in Nkhotakota district.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening at Nkhotakota boma abandoned airfield, Malawi24 has been told by Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer Williams Kaponda.

According to Kaponda, the aeroplane belonging to Ulendo Travelling Group based in South Africa landed abruptly after power failure.

“Peter Bezudenmour who is the plane’s pilot said at the time he was flying from Lilongwe to Mzuzu and the engine suddenly stopped working due to power failure.

“This forced him to abruptly land at a nearby airfield which was Nkhotakota,” Kaponda said.

The pilot and two Australian nationals Jacques Discy and Melga Discy who were in the plane escaped unhurt.

Soon after the incident police rushed to the scene and are currently guarding the place.

*Additional reporting by Mike Lyson Zgambo