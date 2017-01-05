5 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:25 PM

Madman shot after he stole police officer’s gun

A police officer at Tengani police unit in Nsanje district has in the wee hours of today been stabbed by a mentally disabled man who broke into his house and stole a firearm.

Other officers who responded to the break in exchanged fire with the mentally challenged man and shot him.

Nsanje Police Station Deputy Officer in Charge Superintendent Andrew Jere has confirmed the development and identified the stabbed officer as Sergeant Francis Mkandawire who is also officer in- charge for Tengani police unit.

According to Superintendent Jere, the mentally ill person terrorised some households in Chikunkhu village in the area of Senior Chief Tengani in the district before he stormed police officers’ houses at Tengani police unit.

Upon arrival at the unit, the man broke into the house of Sergeant Mkandawire where he stabbed him with a knife before stealing a firearm from the house.

Sergeant Mkandawire screamed for help from fellow police officers who came and exchanged fire with the man.

However, in the course of crossfire the mentally ill person was shot on the leg and he fell unconscious.

Meanwhile, both the police officer and the mentally ill-person have been admitted at Nsanje District Hospital.