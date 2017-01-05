5 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:14 AM

Devotion: Do not be empty

Matthew 12 : 43-44 ” When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walks through dry places, seeking rest, and finds none. Then he says, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he finds it empty, swept, and garnished. Then goes he, and takes with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. Even so shall it be also unto this wicked generation.”

Living an empty life is very dangerous. According to the scripture above, when your heart or spirit is empty, there is something that will occupy it. Your spirit was designed to carry something. Therefore fill it with the Word and the Spirit of God before the enemy finds his own stuff to fill it. If you don’t fill it with right stuff, demons may fill it according to the scripture above.

Ephesians 5 : 18 “And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit…”

Colossians 3 : 16 ” Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom;…”

The reason why some people go back to the world or their former conditions after being prayed for and were healed or delivered is because of not filling themselves with the Word and the Spirit. This is also the major cause of backsliding. Such believers may have left themselves empty. As a result demons took some more wicked ones to occupy the empty space.

Therefore ensure that every person should be exposed to the right Word of God every day and be filled by the Spirit. Get the right people to help you if you are still empty before more demons move in.

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you because of your Word and the Holy Ghost. My life is moving forward as I walk in light of your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

