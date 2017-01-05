5 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:48 AM

Chitipa United sounds SOS: promoted side pleads for financial assistance

Newly promoted Super League side Chitipa United has implored the Malawi soccer fraternity and all well-wishers to help the team financially so that it should survive in the Tnm Super League.

The team’s general secretary Marshall Mwenechanya made the appeal on Tuesday in an interview with Malawi24 saying the club needs financial support from well-wishers in order to survive.

“This is a new team in the Super League, with young talented players. I would like to call on all the well-wishers from all corners of the earth to assist the team financially so that it should survive,” he said.

According to the Chitipa United general secretary, the side currently has no sponsor so for the team to survive in the Tnm Super League they have to find people who should assist it financially.

“We don’t have sponsorship as of now so as Chitipa United we are pleading with all well-wishers from all corners of the earth to help us financially,” said Mwenechanya.

He added that if anyone is willing to stretch a helping hand they can deposit the money direct into the team’s bank account and may also contact the club directly.

“They can deposit to Chitipa United, National Bank account number 1002243241,” he added.

Chitipa United were promoted into the Malawi elite league after amassing 89 points from 38 games.