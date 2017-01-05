5 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:41 AM

Chaponda is angry: Takes over the duty of Commission of inquiry into Admarc saga

At a time when Malawi President, Peter Mutharika appointed a special Commission of Inquiry to probe a scandal involving up to K26 Billion of tax payers money, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, George Chaponda has released a press statement meant only to prove his innocence into the maize scandal.

Following media reports that allege that Chaponda and Admarc top boss Foster Mulumbe have had a hand in making dubious transactions, the minister has come out of the cocoon to refute the allegations arguing that he was not involved in the purchase of maize.

The scam involving the 100, 000 metric tonnes of maize that government through Admarc procured from Zambia using a Parliament-approved loan obtained from the PTA Bank has been the basis for the calls.

It is believed that if proper procedures were followed — without engaging a middleman — Admarc would be selling the staple grain at a price lower than the current K12,500 per 50 kilogramme bag.

The reports have over the past 72 hours led to some Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) demanding for resignation of Chaponda and suspension of Mulumbe.

The CSO’s argued that the two might compromise investigations if left in their respective offices.

In the press statement that has been released prior to the commission of inquiry’s report has since raised eye brow as he still maintains to be innocent though the report is not yet ready.

Chaponda has disclosed that he had “minimal” involvement in the procuring process of maize in Zambia.

“I have decided to release this Press Statement to inform the General Public on what I know about the importation of maize from the Republic of Zambia by the Government of Malawi through the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc)”

” At the outset, let me report that, my involvement was minimal as the main buyer of the maize was ADMARC and not the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development. As most of you, may be aware, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development oversees the operations of parastatals including ADMARC. While the Ministry focuses on providing policy direction and guidance, the parastatals manage day to day operational issues of their institutions and they are answerable to their Boards” reads part of the statement signed by Chaponda.

Chaponda’s statement comes prior to the report from commission of inquiry appointment to probe the maize saga by Mutharika.

The report which will be in Mutharika’s hands by 31st January 2017 is yet to prove Chaponda’s claim and Mulumbe’s action in the procurement process.