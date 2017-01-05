5 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:22 AM

Bullets fans have the last laugh in Bus bonanza

Despite being humiliated, humbled and outsmarted by their rivals in the Luso Television Bus Ipite Football fiesta where they conceded five goals in two matches, Nyasa Big Bullets supporters are not the most worried with the loss. Instead it is their rivals who have all the worries piled on them.

This follows the breakdown of the newly won bus as Wanderers were returning to Blantyre.

The 26 seater Civilian bus developed a clutch plate fault at Manjawira, forcing players to abandon the new bus on their way back to Blantyre.

Minutes later, social network was invaded with pictures of the bus at the fault area before more pictures at Nissan Offices in Blantyre where the bus is being fixed.

“We knew it, there is no way we can lose 5-1 to Wanderers, we knew that the bus was not good,” wrote one fan on the social media.

“Nissan Civilian Year of make 1997 Original price K7 million Claimed price K25 million Tax free as it was purchased for charity first trip: breakdown at Manjawira,” another fan mocked Wanderers.

However, Gift Mkandawire, who is Wanderers’ Vice Chairman said the issue of the bus should be reported in a professional manner.

On their part, organizers of the bonanza, Luso television, through Station Manager Dick Juma said the bus is still in perfect condition despite developing the fault.

He also rubbished rumors that Luso Television has made a lot of profits from the just ended bonanza saying they spent K40 million for the event to take place but what they got is not what they expected.

The Nomads fans maintain their rival fans are only frustrated to have been reduced to a 5-1 aggregate.