5 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:08 AM

33 companies show interest to generate power in Malawi

Amid continuing blackouts in the country, 33 companies have shown interest to complement the country’s sole power provider’s efforts.

This follows the unbundling of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) in its reforms program through the Power Market Restructuring (PMR).

Escom Senior Environmental Officer Daud Bauleni Santos said the restructured Escom has brought about the birth of EGENCO (Malawi) Limited.

Santos said EGENCO has officially started its operations as an independent company on 1 January 2017 with its head office in Blantyre.

He said EGENCO will be working in collaboration with Escom on the schedule arrangement to focus on the trading of electricity.

“A total of 33 electrical firms have shown their interest to start operating in the spheres of power generating through; hydro, coal, and solar to effectively and efficiently compete in the production, generation, transmission and distribution of electricity countrywide,” Santos told Malawi News Agency (MANA).

He added that currently, Chinese firm Gezuba is extracting and digging foundations at Kam’mwamba for a coal fired station.

The Escom reforms are also expected to see each region having its own chief executive officer to ensure maximum electricity production and transmission.

The development comes months after Parliament passed an Electricity Amendment bill aimed at bringing more players into the power sector by reducing the roles of Escom.

After the unbundling is complete, Escom will only be responsible for buying of electricity from private companies as well as transportation and distribution of the power to all parts of the country.

Government hopes the unbundling of the electricity supplier will reduce persistent blackouts which has hit hard on Malawians.