4 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:29 AM

Step down to prove your innocence – Chaponda told

As the maize saga continue making headlines, civil society organizations (CSOs) in the country have urged minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda to resign to pave way for investigations.

This follows Chaponda’s sentiments that he had no part in the dubious transaction made in procuring the staple grain in Zambia.

Chaponda said people have been holding personal vendettas against him arguing that they talked much during the time he was responsible for the ministry of foreign affairs.

“In our national anthem, there is talk for us to be free of jealousy, this is it. Why do people hate me this much? When I was foreign affairs Minister they wanted me out of office saying I traveled too much. What actually do they want from me?” said Chaponda.

However, the CSOs through their open letter read to the members of the press in Lilongwe have urged Chaponda to resign if he is not involved in the 100,000 metric tonnes of maize saga.

Leader of the CSOs Robert Mkwezalamba argued that Chaponda will compromise investigations if he remains minister.

“If he believes in himself that he is an expert and that he has no hand on this, whether he calls himself a bulldozer, we just want him to give space to the investigation if he is clean then he can be appointed but clinging to the ministry we suspect that he has a hand and he wants to compromise the process of investigations,” said Mkwezalamba.

The CSOs have also demanded for the lifting of an injunction against Times Group by Admarc arguing that citizens must not be deprived information on the matter.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has since pleaded for patience saying the commission of inquiry that has been assigned to probe the scam is to give a report soon.

Reports from the media disclosed of what could be a scam in procuring maize from Zambia following the hunger that hit the country.

The process of buying the maize has seen middlemen involved a development that has put a burden on poor Malawians as they fail to pay for the grains due to high prices.