4 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:19 AM

Malawian soldiers urged to set a good example

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have been advised to set an example to all Malawians in respecting the country’s laws.

Speaking during the 2016 Year End Ball at Kamuzu Barracks, MDF Commander General Griffin Supuni Phiri said there is need for all soldiers to behave well in all areas.

Supuni Phiri said soldiers should not be the ones breaking the law but they must always abide by the law so that people should follow their good examples.

“We as soldiers we need to lead by example, we must not be the first ones to break the law but we should be obedient to the laws of the country,” said Supuni Phiri.

He added that soldiers must not feel superior but should always observe discipline and order in the country.

“As we claim that we are disciplined and professionals we must always be open even when a police officer asks us to show our driving licences, we must always show it as we have nothing to hide,” he said.

The army commander also urged soldiers to always be fit, to work hard, and to protect the country from its enemies.