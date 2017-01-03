3 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:06 AM

Prophet Bushiri ‘mingle’ with Malawian female musician, Ritaa

Renowned Malawian born prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, surprised a magnitude just before crossing over into 2017.

The South African based prophet who made headlines with incessant reports that he was poised to oust Malawi president, Mr. Peter Mutharika, kept one trick under his sleeve as 2016 drew to its finishing line.

Under the moniker, Major 1 as he is fondly called by his admirers, Bushiri released Motivation which fared well on Malawi music streaming websites with over 70 thousand downloads.

As of press time, he was on position 20 having occupied the number one spot for over 7 weeks.

Ritaa, the only Malawian female musician to have generated close to 100 thousand downloads was on top of Bushiri, sitting on position 19 with her love themed dancehall single, Down Down.

The two also mingled on 2016 most downloaded singles, with Ritaa getting the best of the flamboyant prophet.