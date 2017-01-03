3 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:50 AM

Piksy trashes Atumwi reunion: Reveals release date for his album

Piksy has described as baseless reports making rounds on social media of a possible Atumwi resuscitation.

Piksy who shot into the limelight as the second pillar of the Atumwi duo told Malawi24 that there is no project to revive Atumwi.

Social media was awash with reports claiming that the pair was working on a project to mark the 10th anniversary of the duo despite disbanding soon after releasing Machitidwe a Atumwi in 2008 that had what they dubbed a Sendeza Analysis touch.

“Those reports are not true. We are not working on another project [as Atumwi],” he immediately closed the issue.

Piksy, who parted ways with radio celebrity Nicolas Mbonela aka Nthumwi Nicodemo however hinted on a possible collaboration with the latter on a solo project.

“Mbonela might appear in my upcoming album”

After a divorce with Atumwi, Piksy signed with Ndefeyo Entertainment in 2010, a label under which he released Unamata among other hit songs. The fete saw him signing a contract as brand ambassador for Airtel.

Piksy is currently working on an LP slated for August this year. So far, he has released, Kameneka and Ndikungo, as singles from the LP.