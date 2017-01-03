3 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:35 AM

Man stabs nephew over affair with wife

A 27 year-old man has injured his nephew in Nkhotakota district after suspecting him of having an affair with his wife. The victim suffered injuries on the buttocks, palm, and hand.

According to reports, the attacker Ahmad Dhuka had been quarreling with his nephew Siladge Onson for some time over the issue.

Speaking to Malawi24, Siladge said his uncle has been accusing him of having sex with his aunt but he denied the accusations.

According to Siladge, the accusations reached a climax on Monday when his uncle used a knife to stab him on the buttocks, palm, and hand.

“Yesterday I was sleeping in my room and I just heard a knock on my bedroom door. He was furiously saying that he want to kill me because I sleep with his wife,” said Siladge.

“I tried to tell him that I am not having any sex relationship his wife but he did not believe that. I just saw him producing a knife and stab me,” he added.

After being stabbed, Siladge went to Sani Police Unit where he was referred to seek medical attention at Mpamantha Health Centre.

Siladge and his attacker Dhuka hail from Nkhandwe village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.