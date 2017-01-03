3 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:41 AM

Malawi24 Exclusive: Malawians at risk of food poisoning as Peoples, Shoprite are caught selling expired goods

The festive season might have been for people to celebrate the twin events of the supposed birth of Jesus Christ and an entry into the new year, but Malawi24 can also reveal that the period might have been a death trap for some.

Malawi’s well known chain stores, Peoples and Shoprite, were, during the festive season, caught selling expired food throughout, putting the lives of consumers at risk.

Our reporters who went through different shops owned respectively by the two chain stores took photos of some of the products that risked the lives of Malawians which included dressed chicken (a favorite for most Malawians over the festive season) and fish.

When asked if they were aware that they were putting the lives of people at risk by selling expired food, one of the managers for PTC asked to know which of the foods they were selling that was past its sale by date.

“Would you tell us which goods were expired,” asked the manager.

Our reporter asked, without yielding anything, if the request was evidence that the managers were not checking and keeping track of things that did not need to be on the benches.

On one Shoprite store, the reporter took photos of fish and chicken that had grown algae-like mould. Some of the chicken and fish were bare in the fridges risking accumulation of bacteria and other infectious organisms.