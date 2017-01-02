2 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:22 AM

Mzuzu artists feel sidelined: DJs do not play our songs

Artists from the Northern Region have expressed dismay over the attitude of some radio DJs and TV presenters who do not play their songs.

The musicians claim that despite producing good songs, artists from the North do not enjoy airplay as compared to their friends from other regions.

Speaking in an interview, one of renowned artists in the Northern Region, K Man, said some radio DJs are very biased in promoting artists in the country.

“We wonder if we are equally Malawians. They don’t play our songs despite striving to send them good songs. We are all Malawians and we equally need promotion,” he said.

He further trashed the tendency of some DJs who demand gifts from artists for their songs to be played on radio or TV.

“That is discouraging up and coming artists who feel they can’t manage bribing DJs to have their songs played on the radio or TV,” he said.

Another artist Jimmy Lee said being in the Northern Region is becoming a barrier for artists to make a name in Malawi.

He added that apart from the attitudes of DJs, organisers of music events are equally snubbing artists from the North.

“They don’t organise shows in the Northern Region. Each time it’s Blantyre and Lilongwe. Does that mean we don’t have people who love entertainment here? That is very discouraging,” he said.

On his part, Mzuzu based musician Tinyeta said he feels let down when organisations invite artists from other regions even if the show is in Mzuzu.

He said artists in Mzuzu and Northern Region are equally Malawians and deserve to be respected like others from other regions.

“We have good artists here in the Northern Region that deserve to be respected. Some of them are even better than those you consider the best, it’s time we gave them a chance to deliver,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, presenter for Beta TV, Biggie Lu who is also an artist, said on his part he plays any music which is good regardless of where the artist comes from.

“They are free to send me videos I’m ready to play them. I don’t demand money from artists. As a presenter it’s my duty to promote artists through playing their videos,” he said.