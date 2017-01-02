2 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:19 AM

MDF changes tune on military teams super league cut

Kamuzu Barracks’ TNM Super League triumph was enough reason for the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to rescind its earlier decision of having one of its teams removed from the top flight next season.

In March last year, MDF had announced that it will trim down number of teams from four to three in the 2017 soccer season based on perfomance because of financial constraints facing the military teams.

However, with KB winning the championship for the first time in MDF’ history, all the four teams will be in the top flight next season.

Speaking in the aftermath of Kamuzu Barracks 4-1 victory over Dwangwa United at Chitowe Stadium on Saturday, MDF Commander Griffin Supuni Phiri said all the four teams will be given the much needed support in the top flight football next season.

“We have made a U-turn on our earlier decision to trim down the teams from four to three. Infact, Kamuzu Barracks’ league triumph has encouraged us to fully support our teams next season,” he said.

He also promised to reward KB players and technical panel for a job well done.

“As for KB, just wait and see. We will reward them accordingly,” he told one of the local radio station.

Kamuzu Barracks became the first team in MDF’ history to win the championship at the expense of top gurus.

Promoted into the top flight in 2012, Billy Phambala’ boys have repeated what they did in that year when they won Carlsberg Cup to win the championship four years later.