2 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:09 PM

Confirmed: MCP lawmaker Highton Jiya dead

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe Msodzi North constituency, Highton Jiya died today, 2 January 2017 in Blantyre, party officials say.

According to MCP’s chief whip, Lobin Lowe, Jiya died in the morning hours of Monday at Mwaiwathu Hosiptal in Blantyre where he was receiving treatment for a kidney problem.

He had been nursing the problem for a month.

The MCP has since said Jiya’s death is great loss as he was one of the party members who was very committed and hard working.

Details about his burial are yet to be made known.