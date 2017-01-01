1 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:41 AM

Blue Eagles draw positives from KB’s super league triumph

As of 15th August 2016, Blue Eagles were ten points clear ahead of Kamuzu Barracks in the TNM Super League standings but on 31st December 2016, the latter won the championship at the expense of the area 30 based Cops.

Now, Eagles coach Derklerk Msakakuona believes that his side will one day do a ‘Kamuzu Barracks’ and lift the trophy at the expense of top gurus.

Speaking to Malawi24 in the aftermath of his team’ 1-nil defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium, Msakakuona said KB’ Super League triumph is a sign that any team can win the championship.

“First of all, let me congratulate Kamuzu Barracks for becoming the first team from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to win the title. This is a sign that any team can win the championship.”

“We started the campaign on a very high note but we lost some games in the second round to slip on the log table but I am encouraged with my boys, one day is one day,” he said.

On his team’ overall performance in the just ended season, Msakakuona said: “It wasn’t bad, the boys did extremely well only that we had some results that went against us but it was a very good performance from the boys and we are looking forward to the next season where we will continue from where we have stopped,” he concluded.

Eagles finished the first round on position one with 32 points, just a point ahead of Silver Strikers.

However, they failed to maintain their form when they registered defeats, allowing Kamuzu Barracks to dislodge them at the top and eventually win the championship.

For the past seasons, Eagles have been starting on a very high note in the first round but were always unable to keep the pace at the top of the standings.

KB won the league with 61 points, a point ahead of second placed Nyasa Big Bullets.