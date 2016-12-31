31 December 2016 Last updated at: 9:49 AM

Robber gets 3 years in jail

The Midima second grade court has sentenced a 21 year-old man to three years imprisonment with hard labour for house breaking and theft.

The convict is Gift Joseph who broke into a house in Kachere Township on 13 December this year and stole various items worth K70,000 plus K20,000 cash.

The matter was reported to police and investigations led to the arrest of Joseph. He was charged with breaking into a house which is contrary to section 309 of the penal code and theft which is contrary to section 278 of the penal code

In court, Joseph pleaded guilty to both charges and in mitigation he asked the court to exercise lenience when passing judgement because he is a first offender.

But magistrate Loyce Chirwa said Joseph committed a serious offence hence the need to slap him with a stiff punishment to deter would be offenders.

Chirwa then slapped him with nine months imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and three years for theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

The convict hails from Waluma village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district.