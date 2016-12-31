31 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:53 PM

Richard Mbulu wins Super League golden boot

The striker finished the campaign three goals ahead of Nyasa Big Bullets’ Chiukepo Msowoya.

Mafco FC striker Richard Mbulu has won the 2016 TNM Super League’s golden boot having scored 19 goals.

The 23 year old forward finished three goals clear of Msowoya, with Be Forward Wanderers’ Peter Wadabwa coming third with 15 goals.

Mbulu has surpassed last season’ top scorers with more than five goals.

Last year, joint top goal scorers Msowoya and Red Lions’ Innocent Bokosi scored 14 goals as they shared the top prize.

Despite in goal scoring mood this season, Mbulu failed to inspire his side to the Super League title after finishing 5th in the standings.

The Salima based side had a very good first round in the top flight but their trips to Mzuzu and Blantyre were too much to handle as the slipped further in the title race.

According to the statistics, Bullets has conceded fewer goals than any other side.

The peoples team, alongside newly crowned champions Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers have finished the season unbeaten at home.