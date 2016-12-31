31 December 2016 Last updated at: 9:56 AM

Man breaks into Malawi State House

A mad man managed to make his way into the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe even though the house has several checkpoints, Malawi24 can report.

According to reports, the mentally ill man was found sleeping in a waiting room within the palace before officers on duty managed to detain him.

The man has since been taken to Kawale police for questioning but is expected to be sent to Zomba mental hospital soon.

The incident follows another one involving a large python that was found at the Kamuzu Palace over some months ago.

During late Bingu wa Mutharika’s era, the palace was reported to have been stormed by ghosts.