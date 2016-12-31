31 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:44 AM

Chakwera is not done with DPP yet, says Malawians have lost hope in the party

Opposition leader in Malawi Lazarus Chakwera has claimed that Malawians have lost hope in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government following corruption scandals in the year 2016.

In his New Year message, Chakwera lamented corruption cases that have marred government departments in the country.

He cited the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) maize deal and reports of fraud at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to be among the frustrating issues that have fuelled suffering.

“I have seen many of you losing hope because 2016 has been a year of corruption scandals, I understand your frustration as Malawians,” said Chakwera.

However government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has faulted Chakwera arguing that he should give evidence on corruption reports in the country.

Recently, the DPP led government dressed down Chakwera following a national address speech the leader of opposition made.

Top government officials and party leaders accused Chakwera for what they said was misleading citizens on the state of affairs as he described President Peter Mutharika as a “failure.”