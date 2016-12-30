30 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:44 AM

Thamakela to drop a bomb at Sheafer ICA Marque on January 1

Gospel artist Ronald Thamakela has promised Malawians the best performance ever on the land on January 1, 2017, as he launches his Wandichotsa kutali DVD and Mau anu CD.

Speaking to Malawi 24, Thamakela said people should expect the best show ever saying he is training extra hard to fortify his live performance.

Said Thamakela: “I am preparing something very special for Malawians on this day. People should expect something that they have never seen in the history of gospel shows in the country.”

He added that his wish is to bring new and unique things to gospel lovers in the country, a thing that no one has ever done.

During the show a number of activities have been lined up to benefit patrons.

Some lucky people will walk away with different prizes including, decoders wheelbarrows, irons, T-shirts, scholarships just to mention a few.

There is also a grand prize, a car which one lucky person will drive home at the end of the show.

“This is a very expensive car we are talking about. What one needs to do is buy a ticket for the show and that automatically means they have entered the raffle draw which might earn them the car. I know some people still doubt this and say they will pay at the door.”

“You know, I always want to bring things that are unique in nature, things that no gospel artist has ever done,” Thamakera said.

Earlier this year, the Lilongwe based artist amazed people when he embarked on a rare project in which he took his music to rural areas in Lilongwe, Mulanje, Phalombe, Dowa and Mchinji districts.

This he said was one way of reaching out to people in the rural areas which he claimed are mostly sidelined as shows are mostly done in cities and towns.

Many thought it was only a dream when he first announced his plan but its fulfillment left them with questions on how he managed it.

According to Thamakela a number of artists have been invited to support this double DVD and CD launch some of whom have never performed at the venue.

“I have invited different artists and all of them have confirmed their presence on the day. And for your own information some of these artists, this will be their first performance at Sheafer ICA Marque,” said Thamakela

He added that the artists include Gwamba, Patience Namadingo, Miracle Chinga, Thoko Katimba, Lloyd Phiri and many others.

The show has been organized by Magic Promotions with support from Crazimatic High School, Zack Consultants, Thama General Suppliers and Services, Crerk Hardware and General Suppliers, Starsat, Humphrey Murray Transport, Luso TV and PL FM.

Thamakela further said the show which will start at 11 o’clock in the Morning is his special New Year’s gift to all his fans.”

He said people will have to pay K1 500 at the door for them to enjoy this ‘special gift’.