30 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:14 AM

Police nab most wanted robbers in Ndirande

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have arrested three men suspected to be the most wanted robbers in Ndirande Township.

The three, James Nakhupe 29, Frank Kambazithe 31 and Robert Nyirenda 30, were arrested on Monday following police operation conducted in the township.

Confirming to Malawi24, Blantyre Police Assistant spokesperson Andrew Mayawo said the three are suspected to have been breaking into houses and stealing properties of Ndirande residents.

“Actually they were on our wanted list, and as police we managed to arrest them following an operation we had on Monday,” said Mayawo.

He added that the three are yet to appear in court. Nakhupe comes from Simoni village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kadewere, in Chiradzulu district while Kambazithe is from the area of TA Gomani in Ntcheu district.

Nyirenda hails from the area of TA Fukamapiri in Nkhatabay district.

In a related development, Police in the city have arrested 19 people for walking at night without valid reasons.

The 19 people are yet to appear in court to answer charges of rogue and vagabond.