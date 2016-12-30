30 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:06 AM

Devotion: Light afflictions

Isa 43:1-2 ” Now, this is what the Lord says, the one who created you, O Jacob, and formed you, O Israel: “Don’t be afraid, for I will protect you. I call you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I am with you; when you pass through the streams, they will not overwhelm you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not harm you. ”

Sometimes people would pass through different stages and challenges in life. However the Word above doesn’t say you will settle in the condition. The Word talks about passing through them. This ensures us that they are temporal. Your time in them depends on your speed as you pass through them.

The slower the speed the longer the time. If you want to speed up your passing period, use the Word of God. The Word is the light(Psalm 119:105). Anything done in the light is done at higher speeds than when done in darkness.

The other good news is that none of them can overcome us because the Lord is with us. When the Lord is with you, you automatically becomes a majority.

Paul calls the challenges ” temporal light afflictions.” They work for you and not against you. Change mindset, look at them as promoters. Challenges are working for you. 2 Corinthians 4 :17. “For our light affliction, which is for the moment, works for us more and more exceedingly an eternal weight of glory”

Even if the enemy intended for your harm, the Lord will change the same for your promotion. Joseph brothers intended to do harm to him. The Lord God used the same to promote him.Gen 50:19-20″ But Joseph answered them, “Don’t be afraid. Am I in the place of God? As for you, you meant to harm me, but God intended it for a good purpose, so he could preserve the lives of many people, as you can see this day. ”

Remember Rom 8:28 ” and we know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.”

Confession All things work for my good. Even if the enemy intended it to harm me, my great God will change the same for my promotion. In Jesus Name. Amen +265888326247 or +265888704227