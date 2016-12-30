30 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:52 AM

Chitipa Utd, Kaporo in crucial fight for Super league promotion

This is the decisive weekend as Malawians will know which team between Chitipa United and Kaporo F.C will earn promotion to the TNM Super league.

Both teams remain with one game each, Chitipa has 86 points and tops the league while Kaporo comes second with 84 points.

Speaking in an interview Robert Mzinza coach for Chitipa United said the ball is in their court for them to ruin their chances of a promotion.

“We have a 100% chance to be promoted, we started training last Monday ahead of our last game against Mchegautuba and all is going well as players are responding positively.

“This is a must win game for us and we are not under pressure as we are playing home where almost every game we have won,” said Mzinza.

On the other hand, Kaporo F.C is also geared to beat Nthalire F.C on the same day on their (Kaporo’s) back yard, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda is the sponsor of Kaporo F.C and he said this time his team is going to play in the super league.

“It’s about time Kaporo played in the Super league, we don’t fear anything as Nthalire is travelling into our territory”

“We know Chitipa cannot win against Mchegautuba; this will give us the chance to be crowned as champions from the north,” said Chipanga Banda.

Chitipa needs a win too in order for them to be crowned champions, a draw for them will be a lost opportunity as Kaporo have more goals than them, while Kaporo with 54 points needs a win to emerge top (with a loss for Chitipa), while a draw or loss will pave way to Chitipa as Champions.