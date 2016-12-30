30 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:24 AM

Blantyre United back in Super League

Blantyre United returned to the TNM Super League without kicking a ball following Mitra Icon’ 2-nil defeat to Zomba United on Thursday afternoon.

Before the defeat, the Ndirande Outfit needed all the points to close in on Blantyre United but what they got on the day was a defeat that has confirmed the promotion of Lawson Nakoma’s boys to the top flight league.

Relegated from Super League in 2014, Blantyre United sits four points clear ahead of Mitra Icons whom they have played similar number of games with.

The former Escom United Reserve side becomes the first team in years to return to the top flight after getting relegated.

Blantyre United made history in 2012 when they finished on third position under the guidance of Eliya Kananji but things got worse in 2014 as the team struggled to win matches and eventually, they got relegated.

The team is known for its history of producing cream of players, notably Victor Limbani, Tizgowere Kumwenda, Thoko Stambuli, Muhamad Sulumba, Dalitso Sailesi, Clifton Kankhuni, Osward Maonga and Brown Mizeyi.

Apart from Blantyre United, Masters Security FC from the Central Region already secured their place in the top flight last week.

However, Simama League champion is yet to be known as the battle between Chitipa United and Kapolo Stars has reached a boiling point. It will be settled this weekend.