29 December 2016 Last updated at: 11:18 AM

Malawi Road Traffic service adjusts offences and penalties

…K3000 for ‘unnecessary hooting

The government of Malawi through the Road Traffic Service has adjusted the 2014 roads regulations which includes offences and penalties to careless drivers and all other road users in the country.

According to information made available to this publication, the road traffic service has done this with the aim of reducing road accidents which were as a result of careless driving.

The road traffic service has set K8000 as a fine for every driver who will fail to stop a vehicle or comply with directions required by a traffic law enforcement officer which is contrary to section 8 and 9 of the act.

The government through the road traffic will be fining all drivers with K3000 who will be hooting unnecessarily. This is to reduce noise pollution.

The biggest victim in these amended regulations will be drivers who will illegally obtain a new certificate of fitness after the first one has been suspended or cancelled and the person will attract a fine of K25000.

This has been seconded by a K20000 fine to anyone found operating a driving school without getting registered which is contrary to section 37 of the Road Traffic Act.

Road traffic has not left out drivers whose vehicles produce much smoke when driving. The drivers found guilty of this will be supposed to pay a fine of K5000.

Drivers will have to pay K5000 for depositing any materials out of the vehicle upon or along the side of the road.

It has also been revealed that any driver who will park their car wrongly, will be required to pay K15 000 fine.

Motor cyclists who will be found operating one’s motorcycle, with a sidecar, motor tricycle or a motor quadrucycle with the headlight not illuminating will be fined K3000 and K8000 is for not wearing a helmet.