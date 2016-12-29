29 December 2016 Last updated at: 11:14 AM

Escom given 3 days ultimatum to end load shedding

…don’t cheat us there is water now

Some concerned citizens in the commercial city of Blantyre have given the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) just 3 days to finish the load shedding process which has seen incessant electricity blackouts in the last months of this year, Malawi24 understands.

According to the group, Escom has been given up to 1 January to be done with its load shedding saying from second January there should be no more load shading.

According to one of the concerned citizens, Patrick Masiku, it is very worrisome that Escom is continuing with the campaign yet there is plenty of water in the Shire river.

He then added that if Escom continues with the load shedding, they will be forced to do an unspecified action.

It is however feared that people want to take to the streets against the electricity supplier.

Maseko said people in the country are tired of the continued power failures which started from August this year.

“We are now here to remind our own Escom of their duty. Imagine not having lights for 8 hours? So now we are saying it’s high time this was halted. We have the water now so we are looking forward to seeing them changing. From January 2, we want electricity back in our homes. God has done us his mercy by bringing the rains and we have the water too. If no change, then we will do something,” warned Maseko.

Two months ago, Malawi Police officers in the capital Lilongwe arrested human rights activist Billy Mayaya for taking to the streets in protest of persistent blackouts and water shortages that have hit the country.

Mayaya disclosed that the anti-persistent blackouts and water shortages demonstrations were set for that day despite Lilongwe city council and Malawi Police advising him to reverse his idea.

He asked demonstrators to bring candles and charcoal while they are in black clothes.