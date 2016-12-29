29 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:56 AM

Cyclist hit to death in Mangochi

A cyclist has been hit to death by a speeding vehicle in Mangochi district.

The deceased has been identified as Thom Buleya.

The accident happened on Tuesday, 27 December at Nabale area which is along Mangochi-Monkey-Bay road.

Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Daudi said that the driver of motor vehicle registration number BU 5417, Mazda pick-up, Assan Jangiya was driving from the direction of Mangochi boma heading to Monkey-Bay.

According to Daudi, upon arrival at Nabale area he hit the deceased (Buleya) who was cycling heading same direction.

“Following the impact, he sustained fractures on both legs and right arm and died on the spot. The motor vehicle had its windscreen smashed with other parts damaged,” added Daudi.

Thom hailed from Mwalembe village ,Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.

The Police have since warned road users to take heed of safety precautions as this can help to reduce road accidents.