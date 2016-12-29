29 December 2016 Last updated at: 1:00 AM

Bingu stadium is a waste of resources, says analyst

One of the country’s political commentators, Humphreys Mvula, has lamented the Malawi government’s lack of proper planning in spending loans.

Mvula said government often spends the money on things that will not help ease the poverty faced by the rural masses.

He said most politicians are only working towards fulfilling their needs and not those of the citizens.

“It’s unfortunate that since we started borrowing money from outside, nothing is happening. Things are worsening by the day. I think the government is very poor at managing the loans,” said Mvula.

Mvula added: “it is very worrisome that government spends loan funds on presidential cars and ministerial benefits.”

The analyst has since trashed the construction of the Bingu National stadium saying it was a waste of money because it will not help in improving the life of someone in the village who will never even have access to enter the stadium.

“To me the billions should have been invested in agriculture. Reduce the price of fertiliser so that someone from the rural areas would access the farm input,” he fumed.

According to Mvula, some of the luxurious things must be considered after the main things like Agriculture.

“If it’s about the stadium, we would have used proceeds from Agriculture and not loans. This will not ease the burden of loans and I can see that we will keep on borrowing, which is an indication that we are not developing,” he said.

On his part, government spokesman, Nicholas Dausi, asked for time to respond to some of the arguments saying he is just new in the office.