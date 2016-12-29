29 December 2016 Last updated at: 3:09 PM

100 bags of fertilizer to MPs for their personal use

The Social welfare committee of Malawi Parliament has disclosed that members of the National Assembly are now entitled to a fertilizer loan for the 2016/17 farming season, Malawi24 can report.

The chairperson for the committee Alex Major explained that Members of Parliament (MPs) are free to get up to 100 bags of fertilizers on loan.

Major added that the legislators are expected to repay the loan within three months.

He further added that the MP’s are to pay an additional money of K3000 on every bag as interest to the loan.

Some lawmakers have since applauded the development arguing that it will help them be engaged in productive farming.

Among the companies that are to supply the fertilizer to the 193 MP’s include Small holder Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRM) and Agora.