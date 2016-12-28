28 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:00 AM

Politicians are ‘killing’ Malawi – CAMA

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has hit back at politicians for what it says is failure to offer solutions that can bail out the country from social-economic hiccups.

According to CAMA, politicians in Malawi have taken the country like a five year project for them to win a general election.

CAMA executive director John Kapito said that politicians have put much of their focus on the elections, a development that has led to suffering of Malawians.

Kapito expressed skepticism on the ability of the country in 2017 to overcome the challenges that have hit the nation. He argued that the country’s economy is under politicians who are ‘amateurs’ on financial matters.

He cited high inflation rate, high unemployment rate and corruption to be among the reasons that have set the country on fire.

2016 has been marked as a year of suffering among many Malawians as the cost of living has drastically risen.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Goodall Gondwe, has since admitted that 2016 was a year of hiccups.

He said this was due to dry spells that negatively affected the economy.