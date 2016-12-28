28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:41 AM

Govt slammed over FISP hiccups

The Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) has expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the distribution of farm inputs under the trademark Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) to farmers in some districts of the country.

According to CISANET Executive Director Tamani Nkhono-Mvula, the delays are not a new thing as in the other years it has always been the case saying the whole program lacks effiency.

”If you look at the FISP this year there is no difference in what was happening in the previous years as there has not been much efficiency when it comes to the delivery of the program,” he said.

According to Nkhono-Mvula, to be effective enough, the program requires early preparations in the identification of beneficiaries which are key steps towards achieving the goals of the programs.

He further said that the delivery of the coupons should have been done earlier so that the private sector was aware on how much to deliver on the part of distribution.

Nkhono-Mvula said the involvement of the private sector will not help a lot if government will not do what it is supposed to do as the success of the program depends on government’s efforts.

FISP was launched in 2005 by former President Bingu wa Mutharika to provide subsistence farmers with two coupons which can be redeemed for two 50-kg bags of fertilizer.

The beneficiaries make a modest contribution while government foots most of the bill.