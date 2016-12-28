28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:57 AM

Broke Malawi Govt failing to pay ODL teachers

Over 150 teachers under the Open Distance Learning (ODL) 1 in Chikwawa district say they had a very bad time over Christmas as they were yet to be paid their monthly perks.

The teachers who asked for anonymity, expressed that their names were reportedly missing from the system.

The perks are from the months of November and December.

According to the source, the teachers affected are from Livunzu, Ngabu and Nchalo zones.

The source complained that the government seems not to care for them at all.

It further complained that they are failing to adequately support their families.

They therefore asked government to find an urgent solution to the situation.

Responding to the issue Public Relations Officer for Ministry of Education Lindiwe Chide asked for more time to cross check on what has happened for the names of the teachers not to have appeared in the system.

Recently some ODL3 and IPTE 8 teachers were as well complaining over their salaries.

Last month, civil servants perks were also delayed.