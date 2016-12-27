27 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:17 AM

Lilongwe prostitutes get new leaders

It might appear odd or even something that you have never heard of but Malawi24 has the news. Sex workers in Malawi’s Capital city, Lilongwe, now have new leadership.

The grouping which bears the name Lilongwe Sex Workers Alliance has ushered new names in the top positions, as the grouping intends to expand.

It will be led by Lucy Mtaliji as Chairlady, with Chisomo Malichi as her vice.

The meeting held in Lilongwe recently also roped in Caroline Makuwira as Secretary, deputized by Angella Tchauya.

Violet Banda is the treasurer and Kelia Banda deputizes her.

The grouping is under the support of the Family Planning Association of Malawi (Fpam), the National Aids Commission as well as the Family Health International 360.

Some critics have however said creation of groupings like these will lead to increase in prostitution as the sex workers would feel ‘very free’ to practice in Malawi.