27 December 2016 Last updated at: 11:28 AM

Leo Mpulura is mad over Civo’s relegation, blames the media over team’s dismissal from elite league

Vocal ex MTV Maxi Bullets Leo Mpulura is bothered as usual to see Civo Service United being relegated from the TNM Super league.

Mpulura who also played for the Lilongwe based side, says the media is to blame for Civo’s exit from the league.

According to Mpulura, the management of the team have been paying so much attention to what is being said by the media pertaining to matters of sacking and hiring coaches.

In September this year, the team axed Millias Pofera following a dismal run of form.

Charles Manda had been serving as Interim manager.

At this time, Civo were 11th in the Super League and five points above the relegation zone following a series of seven defeats in 14 opening league games in the first round.

Pofera had replaced Oscar Kaunda who was fired for not having a minimum CAF B coaching licence.

But according to Mpulura this is not the key reason for Civo’s fallout.

“They gave so much attention to what people and journalists said on the media. These are what we call Monday coaches. It is sad that Civo has been relegated,” he said.

Mpulura also says Civo should have replaced key players Emmanuel Zoya and John Lanjesi who left the side for Nyasa Big Bullets earlier this year.

Civo have been relegated alongside Karonga United and MTV Maxi Bullets, a side that called it quits at some point in the league.