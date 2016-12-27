27 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:40 AM

George Michael’s partner says he discovered the singer had died in his sleep

George Michael’s partner described his heartbreak Monday at discovering the pop star had died beside him as they slept in bed.

“ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx,” Fadi Fawaz tweeted.

Fawaz, a celebrity hair stylist, has been linked to Michael for years — but details of their relationship had been kept private.

The revelation about the circumstances of Michael’s death at his home in Goring, England, came as it emerged that the singer had used his fortune to “heal the pain” of others — without seeking fame for his charitable giving .

Fadi Fawaz, seen here with his partner George Michael in 2012, tweeted that he discovered Christmas morning that the singer had passed away overnight.

Numerous accounts of Michael’s generosity emerged online as his millions of fans continued grieving his sudden death at age 53.

“A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k ($18,000) for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k,” British game show host Richard Osman tweeted.

Questions still lingered Monday about the exact cause of death.

Michael’s manager said the pop icon had died of heart failure. A photo of Michael snapped in September showed the singer had gained a large amount of weight.

He was born on 25 June 1963.

He is best known for his work in the 1980s and 1990s, including hit singles such as “Last Christmas” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, and albums such as Faith (1987) and Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (1990).

Michael sold more than 100 million records worldwide. His debut solo album, Faith (1987), sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Michael garnered seven number one singles in the UK and eight number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, including “Careless Whisper” and “Freedom! ’90”.

He ranks among the best-selling British acts of all time, ranked by Billboard magazine as the 40th-most successful artist ever. Michael won various music awards throughout his 30-year career, including three Brit Awards—he won Best British Male twice, four MTV Video Music Awards, four Ivor Novello Awards, three American Music Awards, and two Grammy Awards from eight nominations.

SOURCE: NY Daily News