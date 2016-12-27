27 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:08 AM

Devotion: We are unstoppable

John 3:7-7.” Marvel not that I said to you, You must be born again. The wind blows wherever it will, and you hear the sound it makes, but do not know where it comes from and where it is going. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

Weather experts have been able to predict strong winds such as hurricanes but have never ever attempted to stop them because such winds are unstoppable. The best they do is to advise people to relocate. In the scripture above, A Born again is like such winds. He is a heavenly product. As wind, not predictable about the destination and not stoppable. You know he is progressing but cant do anything to stop him. The best is to relocate if you dont want to see such progress.

You can not tell the actual place where wind is coming from. You can know the direction but not the destination, so is a Born Again. He is not that man you know was born in your village. Physically he may look the same but his spirit is different. He was born from above and has a new spirit in him.Ezekiel 36:26.” A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.”

2 Corinthians 5:17. “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

In computer language its different operating system. When we put in new operating system, the computer has changed. It may look the same way outside but inside its not the old one. For a Born Again, the Old man is gone. The one whom people knew was born in the village is gone and a new man from heaven is born. The man full of limitations is gone and unlimited man like wind is born in you. Brand new man from heaven. This is the reason people don’t know where we are coming from.

On the other hand, our destiny is born in Christ. We no longer operate under earthly destinies. God has destined us for greatness. You are all round success in Christ Jesus.

Believe the Word and let no one else define you.

Confession

I am unpredictable by an earthly man because I am from above. I am born of Spirit and hence I operate under the law of the Spirit. I am a success in Jesus Name. Amen

