27 December 2016 Last updated at: 11:05 AM

Chitipa United eyeing Super league promotion

Chitipa United have said they are very optimistic that they will be promoted into the Malawi elite league this year despite their poor run of form lately.

Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya confirmed to Malawi24 that Chitipa is very hopeful that they will earn promotion into the 2017 TNM super league season despite struggling in their last three games.

“Keys are still in our hands to break the dead lock. We are well prepared, we have never lost any match at home and come this Saturday, Chitipa United will surely be crowned Simama league champions,” Marshall said.

The Lions General Secretary added that the league is getting tougher and tougher every week as it is going towards the last day of the Simama Northern Region League.

Marshall further said that they are not finding it easy to grab maximum points of late because teams want to make history and the condition of stadiums have also cost Chitipa United their chances of being promoted earlier.

“The league is getting tougher and tougher as it appears. Teams meeting us want to let us down. And the other reason for losing maximum points is the condition of the pitch especially in Rumphi. Heavy rains also disturbed our game plan and we were forced to play high and long balls which we are not used to,” he said.

Speaking about their next game with Mchengautuba, the general secretary said they are well prepared for the match.

They need to win this match to seal promotion to the top flight.

He says they seek revenge against Mchengautuba as they lost to them in the first round of the league.

“No, never we cannot allow them to beat us again, that was the first round at their home, we gave them a good ran, they had only one scoring chance and they scored, we created a lot of scoring chances but we didn’t utilize them,” he said.

He added that they will be going into Saturday’s game without any pressure as this game is very vital in as far as their promotion into the top flight league is concerned.

“This is an important game to us, we will be playing at home, we don’t have any pressure ahead of the Mchengautuba game,” he added.

Meanwhile the Chitipa United GS has urged all Chitipa United fans to come in their large numbers and paint the Lions den red in their last game against Mchengautuba this Saturday.

Chitipa United last weekend failed to earn promotion into the TNM super league when they lost 2 nil at the hands of their runners up, Kaporo stars.

They need to win or if they lose then they should pray that Kaporo lose or draw in their last match.

Currently Chitipa United are still topping the Simama league log table with 86 points from 37 games whereas Kapolo stars are second with 84 points from the same number of games.