27 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:12 AM

36 people celebrate Christmas in Police custody in Mchinji

In the continued efforts to curb crime in Mchinji district, police in the district netted up to 36 suspects linked to various offences in the festive season.

Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 that the operation which also targeted suspects who have been on the run after committing various crimes were conducted during the nights of December 22 and 23.

According to Lubrino, among the suspects, 32 are males while 4 are females.

Some of them were netted for loitering around while others were nabbed after committing offences within the areas of Kamwendo, Kapiri, Mkanda and Mwami Border.

Lubrino added that some have already been formally charged with the offence of rogue and vagabond while others are still under police’s radar.

“The police have also apprehended those who were not honouring their bail conditions hence the re-arrest.” Said Lubrino.

“This exercise forms part of the lined-up activities which Mchinji as a station has initiated to facilitate the arrests of all wanted criminals in order to reduce crime during this festive season. ”

“Therefore the police through Mchinji Police Station would like to make an appeal to the general public that they should report all suspected criminals to police in order to achieve a crime free district and the country as a whole.” He added.