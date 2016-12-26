26 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:34 AM

Wall of soil kills woman

A 23 year-old woman has died in Nkhatabay district after a wall of soil fell on her.

According to Nkhatabay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, the woman identified as Charity Manda was on Tuesday together with her two children at a river where they were collecting soil for smearing their house.

“As the woman was extracting the soil from a hole, a wall of the soil fell on her thereby making it impossible for the woman to come out of the hole,” said Esau.

The two children shouted for help and in no time people arrived to assist. They immediately pulled the woman out of the hole and rushed her to Nkhatabay district hospital for treatment.

She however died on Wednesday whilst receiving treatment and postmortem that was conducted at the same healthy facility showed that the woman died due to internal bleeding. Doctors also said the woman had her ribs broken due to the incident.

The deceased hailed from Chisindi village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mankhambira in Nkhatabay district.